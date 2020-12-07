Swiss National Bank Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.06% of National Beverage worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 6,787 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in National Beverage by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 6,488 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in National Beverage by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 6,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in National Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. 27.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FIZZ shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Beverage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of National Beverage from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of National Beverage stock opened at $96.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.07 and a 200-day moving average of $72.10. National Beverage Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.71 and a 1-year high of $100.22. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 1.31.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.13. National Beverage had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 32.90%. The company had revenue of $293.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Beverage Corp. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This is an increase from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $1.50.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

