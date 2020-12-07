Swiss National Bank Has $1.83 Million Stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.16% of Herc worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Herc by 6.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Herc by 1.1% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 66,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Herc by 6.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Herc by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Herc by 284.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRI stock opened at $63.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 3.26. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $64.28.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $456.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.46 million. Herc had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Herc from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Herc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Herc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

