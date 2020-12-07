Swiss National Bank Has $1.91 Million Holdings in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.06% of Parsons worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Parsons by 283.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 68,861 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Parsons by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 849,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,782,000 after purchasing an additional 315,305 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Parsons by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,186,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,005,000 after purchasing an additional 186,666 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Parsons by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 190,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Parsons during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Shares of Parsons stock opened at $35.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.43 and a 200-day moving average of $34.97. Parsons Co. has a 1-year low of $24.67 and a 1-year high of $45.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 1.11.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Parsons had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 16.48%. Parsons’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Parsons Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

