Swiss National Bank Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.13% of CorVel worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRVL. FMR LLC grew its stake in CorVel by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after buying an additional 25,918 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of CorVel by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of CorVel by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 30,705 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of CorVel by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of CorVel by 545.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 60,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 51,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of CorVel stock opened at $92.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.91 and a 200-day moving average of $80.44. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $44.67 and a 1-year high of $96.45. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.25 and a beta of 0.81.

In other news, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 8,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total transaction of $749,018.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,694,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,690,968.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Michael sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $548,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 211,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,338,028.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,223 shares of company stock valued at $8,244,627. 50.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It enables its clients to intervene and connect to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

