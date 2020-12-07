Swiss National Bank Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UCTT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 3.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 5.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 3.7% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 7.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 2.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UCTT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ultra Clean from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

In other news, insider William Joe Williams sold 3,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $80,542.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,531.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 141,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,523,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UCTT stock opened at $35.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.14, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $36.26.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $363.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.30 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 1.74%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

