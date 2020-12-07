Swiss National Bank Increases Holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.23% of Cohu worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Cohu by 55.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 8,189 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Cohu by 81.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Cohu by 1,126.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 17,970 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Cohu by 9.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Cohu during the second quarter worth approximately $571,000. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cohu news, CEO Luis A. Muller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,679,262.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 19,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total transaction of $474,092.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,157 shares in the company, valued at $5,732,301.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,686 shares of company stock worth $2,549,526. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COHU opened at $38.49 on Monday. Cohu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $38.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.68 and a beta of 1.74.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Cohu had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COHU shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Cohu from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Cohu from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Cohu from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Cohu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally.

