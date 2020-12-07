Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,788,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,944,000 after acquiring an additional 69,084 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,829,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,554,000 after buying an additional 86,180 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,765,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,791,000 after buying an additional 242,349 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,271,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,499,000 after buying an additional 177,801 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,136,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,859,000 after buying an additional 5,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

In other Alexander & Baldwin news, insider Nelson N. S. Chun sold 31,291 shares of Alexander & Baldwin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $497,526.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 172,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,677.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ALEX stock opened at $16.97 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 848.50 and a beta of 1.39. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $23.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.25). Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 2.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

