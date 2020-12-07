Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Douglas Dynamics were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 14,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,385 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

PLOW stock opened at $40.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.04 million, a P/E ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.61. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.12 and a 1 year high of $56.89.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $133.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.50 million. Douglas Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 9.83% and a negative net margin of 18.34%. On average, analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

