Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 233,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,012,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,286,000 after acquiring an additional 320,564 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 239,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $717,000. 45.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Ladder Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ladder Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.58.

In related news, insider Kelly Amanda Porcella sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,814 shares in the company, valued at $558,733. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Pamela Mccormack sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 493,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,692,857.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,441 shares of company stock valued at $1,001,151 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LADR opened at $9.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 100.91 and a current ratio of 100.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 2.34. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $18.97.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 9.76%. Analysts predict that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Recommended Story: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LADR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.