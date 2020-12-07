Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.18% of Arcturus Therapeutics worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARCT. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 43,497 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,923,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 31,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the period. 60.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ARCT opened at $112.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.62 and a beta of 3.16. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $112.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.85.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.43). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.70% and a negative return on equity of 114.61%. Analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ARCT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $82.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcturus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $428,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.