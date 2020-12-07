Swiss National Bank Purchases 2,300 Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Safehold were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAFE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Safehold by 7.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 34,628 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 42.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 9.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold during the second quarter worth about $3,151,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 38.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Safehold alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 4,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $249,956.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 33,614,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,764,278.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired 45,641 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,262 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SAFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Safehold from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safehold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Safehold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

Shares of NYSE:SAFE opened at $68.16 on Monday. Safehold Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.95 and a 12-month high of $72.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 68.16 and a beta of -0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.08.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 35.95%. The company had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.27 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Safehold Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Read More: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.