Swiss National Bank Purchases 2,600 Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of Delek US worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Delek US in the second quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Delek US by 42.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Delek US by 30.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Delek US by 47.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Delek US in the second quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William J. Finnerty sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $47,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DK stock opened at $16.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.39. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $35.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.26.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

DK has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Delek US from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Delek US from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Delek US from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delek US currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

