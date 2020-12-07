Swiss National Bank Raises Stake in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 87.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,483 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of FB Financial worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in FB Financial by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 33,763 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in FB Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in FB Financial by 110.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in FB Financial by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael purchased a new stake in FB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,952,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FBK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens began coverage on FB Financial in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

NYSE FBK opened at $34.03 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.83. FB Financial Co. has a one year low of $14.38 and a one year high of $40.33. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.31.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.04. FB Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $165.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.80 million. On average, research analysts predict that FB Financial Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.72%.

In other FB Financial news, Director Melody J. Sullivan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $203,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,557.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melody J. Sullivan sold 4,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $119,566.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,842.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

