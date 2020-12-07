Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.06% of Seaboard worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Seaboard by 122.7% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Seaboard by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,134,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Seaboard by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,737,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Seaboard by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Seaboard by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Seaboard from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

NYSEAMERICAN SEB opened at $3,206.22 on Monday. Seaboard Co. has a 52 week low of $2,614.00 and a 52 week high of $4,387.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th.

Seaboard Company Profile

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh pork products, such as loins, tenderloins, and ribs, as well as frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

