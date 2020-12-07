Swiss National Bank Sells 1,200 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.18% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 15.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 42.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 9.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th.

NYSE NXRT opened at $44.04 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $52.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.11.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.64. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 8.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.341 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is 56.82%.

In related news, Director Catherine D. Wood acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.14 per share, with a total value of $98,736.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,736. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Featured Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT).

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.