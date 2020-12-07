TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,000 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in TFS Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFS Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 139.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of TFS Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 862.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. 10.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other TFS Financial news, CEO Marc A. Stefanski sold 56,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $852,689.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 325,147 shares in the company, valued at $4,929,228.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TFS Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th.

Shares of TFSL opened at $17.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 53.40 and a beta of 0.42. TFS Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $67.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.70 million. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 17.76%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, checking, certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

