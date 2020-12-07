The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.63% of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGT. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 851,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after buying an additional 60,814 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 148,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 6,388 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the period. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GGT stock opened at $8.18 on Monday. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $8.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.76%.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

