The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $95.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $122.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.12.

OLLI stock opened at $80.71 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $112.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.83 and its 200-day moving average is $94.29.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $414.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 11,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total value of $1,032,733.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,046,041.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth $2,704,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 71,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,451,000 after purchasing an additional 16,966 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 286,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,027,000 after purchasing an additional 46,512 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

