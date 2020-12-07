The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 2,452 Shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Seres Therapeutics were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 225.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 186.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 33.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MCRB opened at $25.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a current ratio of 6.73. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -21.73 and a beta of 4.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.56. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,867.98% and a negative net margin of 385.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MCRB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Chardan Capital downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.50 to $27.50 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.07.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for preventing recurrence of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

