The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $895,000 Stock Position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,642 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 14,215.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the second quarter worth $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the second quarter worth $35,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chimera Investment in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Chimera Investment in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. 48.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BTIG Research started coverage on Chimera Investment in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Chimera Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Chimera Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.06.

Shares of CIM opened at $10.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Chimera Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $22.99.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.71%. On average, research analysts forecast that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.03%. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

