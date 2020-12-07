The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stake in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of SJW Group worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SJW Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SJW Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,136,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SJW. Wells Fargo & Company cut SJW Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. SJW Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.33.

Shares of SJW stock opened at $66.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 73.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. SJW Group has a 52-week low of $45.60 and a 52-week high of $74.99.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). SJW Group had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $165.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.23 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.91%.

In related news, insider Andrew F. Walters sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $328,851.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker, subscription service line protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

