The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,149 Shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of Air Transport Services Group worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATSG. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 66.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Air Transport Services Group by 85.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

ATSG stock opened at $30.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.30. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $31.70.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $404.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.58 million. Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Air Transport Services Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.60.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $298,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 567,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,952,927.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $842,700 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, e-commerce operators, freight forwarders, and the U.S.

