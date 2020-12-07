The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,337 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.30.

Shares of GNL opened at $17.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.67 and a beta of 1.20. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $21.71.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 10.07%. Analysts predict that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

