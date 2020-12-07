The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,553 Shares of Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE:FIT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE:FIT) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Fitbit were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Fitbit by 192.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,538,776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,400,000 after buying an additional 1,670,805 shares during the period. Ramius Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fitbit by 152.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ramius Advisors LLC now owns 2,715,308 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,627 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Fitbit in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,460,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fitbit in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,399,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Fitbit by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,674,419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,737,000 after purchasing an additional 719,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

FIT opened at $7.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.73. Fitbit, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $7.34.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.16. Fitbit had a negative return on equity of 45.57% and a negative net margin of 19.69%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fitbit, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fitbit Company Profile

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Inspire, Fitbit Inspire HR, and Fitbit Ace 2 activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa family of smartwatches, as well as Fitbit Flyer wireless headphones and the Fitbit Aria family of connected scales; and accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices.

