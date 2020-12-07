The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,877 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,678 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of Simmons First National worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SFNC. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Simmons First National by 1,856.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Simmons First National in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Simmons First National by 16.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Simmons First National by 15.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.28% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National stock opened at $21.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.99. Simmons First National Co. has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $27.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $225.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is currently 24.91%.

In other Simmons First National news, CFO Robert A. Fehlman acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.42 per share, with a total value of $52,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 94,447 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,266.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on SFNC. Zacks Investment Research cut Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Simmons First National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Simmons First National from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

