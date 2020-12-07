The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,372 Shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,372 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LAUR. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the third quarter valued at $817,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Laureate Education by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 229,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 249,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 8,933 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Laureate Education by 255.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 119,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management increased its stake in Laureate Education by 68.1% during the third quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 2,247,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,851,000 after acquiring an additional 910,347 shares during the last quarter. 51.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Tal Darmon sold 13,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $202,046.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,439.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $14.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.80. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $21.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.91 and a 200 day moving average of $12.15.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($3.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($3.90). Laureate Education had a positive return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 38.07%. The company had revenue of $243.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on LAUR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Laureate Education from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Laureate Education from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.19.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

