Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 3,368 Shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,893 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,360,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $53,523,000 after purchasing an additional 79,271 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,392 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,607 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,114,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 4.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,635 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Aegis raised their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.13.

NASDAQ:CSII opened at $36.25 on Monday. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $55.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 5.61. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.92 and a beta of 1.16.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.43% and a negative net margin of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $60.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.27 million. On average, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardiovascular Systems Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

