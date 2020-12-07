Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 8,685 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 17.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,685 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 468.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CYTK has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Cytokinetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Shares of CYTK opened at $17.12 on Monday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 15.17 and a current ratio of 15.18.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.54. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 3,065.14% and a negative net margin of 209.88%. The firm had revenue of $41.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ching Jaw sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,984 shares of company stock worth $2,076,450. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

