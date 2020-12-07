Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stock Position in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 510,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284,307 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in VBI Vaccines were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 74,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 8,988 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in VBI Vaccines in the second quarter worth $30,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VBIV opened at $3.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.86 and a quick ratio of 5.77. The company has a market cap of $776.99 million, a PE ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.15. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $6.93.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 46.47% and a negative net margin of 2,467.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on VBIV shares. Raymond James raised shares of VBI Vaccines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub downgraded VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of VBI Vaccines in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.30.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology in Israel, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for a functional cure of chronic hepatitis B.

