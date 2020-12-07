Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 86.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,163 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,797 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,587,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $314,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,416,000 after acquiring an additional 24,807 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 185.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAYC opened at $437.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.75, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.56. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.42 and a 12 month high of $439.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $388.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.36. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $196.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.38 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PAYC shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $316.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $441.00 to $457.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Paycom Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.60.

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.53, for a total value of $385,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $14,008,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 370,000 shares of company stock worth $126,367,620 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

