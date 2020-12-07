Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.35 Million Stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,354 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIN. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 110,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 21,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FFIN. BidaskClub raised First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

FFIN stock opened at $34.99 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.31. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 0.98.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $130.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.71 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 38.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.98%.

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.33 per share, for a total transaction of $58,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 852,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,991,565.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Copeland sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $704,200.00. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

