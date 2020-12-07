Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.37 Million Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in ITT were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ITT by 122.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in ITT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in ITT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 69.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in ITT during the third quarter worth $35,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ITT opened at $76.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.94, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.52. ITT Inc. has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $76.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.58.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. ITT had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $591.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 17.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ITT shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ITT from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on ITT from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

