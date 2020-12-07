Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.46 Million Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Post were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of POST. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Post by 126.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,159,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,702,000 after buying an additional 647,655 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Post by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,316,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,006,000 after purchasing an additional 356,057 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in Post by 18.2% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,853,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,422,000 after purchasing an additional 286,072 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Post by 9.3% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,663,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,715,000 after purchasing an additional 141,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Post in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,969,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on POST. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Post from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Post from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Post from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.45.

Shares of POST stock opened at $94.28 on Monday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.97 and a 12-month high of $112.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.62 and a 200-day moving average of $89.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.46 and a beta of 0.73.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.16). Post had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. On average, equities analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

