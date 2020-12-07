Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 98.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 433,026 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in KLA were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,856,000. NatWest Group plc increased its stake in KLA by 3,684.6% in the third quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 84,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,380,000 after purchasing an additional 82,314 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 3rd quarter worth $13,914,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in KLA during the second quarter worth about $10,696,000. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its stake in KLA by 26.8% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 224,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,531,000 after acquiring an additional 47,462 shares during the period. 79.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut KLA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.00.

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total value of $204,563.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,580.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $806,383.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,448.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $263.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $110.19 and a 12-month high of $264.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.36 and its 200-day moving average is $202.10.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.