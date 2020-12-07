Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 62.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 370,398 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,080 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 37.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,735,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,873,000 after purchasing an additional 12,556,583 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,761,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,253,000 after buying an additional 5,862,392 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 87.0% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 23,192,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,483,000 after acquiring an additional 10,788,419 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,606,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,392,000 after acquiring an additional 337,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 12.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,462,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,757 shares during the period. 1.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Banco Bradesco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Shares of NYSE:BBD opened at $5.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.98. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $8.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 14.39%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $0.0036 dividend. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.23%.

