Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stock Position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,392 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vicor were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vicor by 8.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,927,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $227,538,000 after acquiring an additional 238,147 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,055,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $147,883,000 after purchasing an additional 483,012 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Vicor by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 575,848 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,761,000 after purchasing an additional 18,212 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vicor by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 542,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,031,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vicor by 73.5% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 450,987 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,449,000 after buying an additional 191,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

VICR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Vicor from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

In other news, CFO James A. Simms sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $165,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 3,940 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.35, for a total transaction of $328,399.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,166 shares of company stock worth $3,832,055. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICR stock opened at $84.11 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 442.71 and a beta of 0.80. Vicor Co. has a twelve month low of $30.42 and a twelve month high of $90.88.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.50 million. Vicor had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vicor Co. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

