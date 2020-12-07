Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in IHS Markit were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INFO. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 405.5% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 43.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in IHS Markit in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 146.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on IHS Markit from $82.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Argus downgraded IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.44.

In related news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 889 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $75,049.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,414.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IHS Markit stock opened at $93.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.98. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12-month low of $44.81 and a 12-month high of $101.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.54%.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

Read More: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.