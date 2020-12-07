Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 17,754 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,754 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KIM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 32.3% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 2.7% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 46,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 4.1% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 40,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $15.61 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.26. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $21.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $256.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.87 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 83.81%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.21%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Truist raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $14.50 to $15.90 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.99.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

