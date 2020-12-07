Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.06% of PriceSmart worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 166.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 288.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in PriceSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on PSMT shares. BidaskClub lowered PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Shares of PriceSmart stock opened at $85.46 on Monday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.15 and a 1 year high of $85.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 0.90.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $810.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. PriceSmart’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Fisher sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,699 shares in the company, valued at $127,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Ignacio Biehl sold 1,615 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $115,488.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,746.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of August 31, 2020, the company operated 46 warehouse clubs.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT).

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.