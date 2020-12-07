Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stock Position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,518 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QRTEA. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the second quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Qurate Retail by 473.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 48,545 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Qurate Retail by 2,100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 58,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 55,975 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 3rd quarter worth $4,336,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,550,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,132,000 after buying an additional 369,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QRTEA. Bank of America raised shares of Qurate Retail from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Qurate Retail from $6.90 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Qurate Retail from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Qurate Retail presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $10.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.44. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $11.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.62 and a 200 day moving average of $9.04.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

