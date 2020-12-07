Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 262 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,943 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the second quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WGO. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.18.

In other news, SVP Christopher David West sold 1,114 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $53,705.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,678 shares in the company, valued at $852,256.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $58.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 2.13. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.94 and a 1-year high of $72.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.14 and its 200 day moving average is $56.85.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.52. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

