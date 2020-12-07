Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 38,697 Shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 43.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,021 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 38,697 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.05% of EchoStar worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 1,190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,851 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in EchoStar by 42.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,706 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in EchoStar by 51.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,010 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in EchoStar in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in EchoStar in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

SATS stock opened at $23.62 on Monday. EchoStar Co. has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $45.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 0.74.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $473.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.05 million. EchoStar had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EchoStar Co. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SATS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of EchoStar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses, and satellite services; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical and government enterprises, as well as consumers.

