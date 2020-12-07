Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stake in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in CoreLogic were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of CoreLogic during the second quarter valued at approximately $282,740,000. Cannae Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in CoreLogic during the second quarter valued at $154,606,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in CoreLogic during the second quarter valued at $67,280,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoreLogic by 158.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,339,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,066,000 after buying an additional 821,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CoreLogic by 192.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 857,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,662,000 after buying an additional 564,744 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CLGX opened at $77.44 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.13. CoreLogic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.69 and a fifty-two week high of $79.21.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.14. CoreLogic had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $436.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. CoreLogic’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CLGX shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of CoreLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist lowered shares of CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreLogic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on CoreLogic from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.82.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

