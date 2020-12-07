Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stock Position in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,206 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,037 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Douglas Dynamics were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 14,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 4.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 5.3% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 8.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,385 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $40.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $936.04 million, a PE ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.89. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.12 and a fifty-two week high of $56.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.61.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Douglas Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 9.83% and a negative net margin of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $133.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

