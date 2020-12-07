Todd Asset Management LLC Has $55.04 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 266.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 475,256 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 345,699 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.6% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $55,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 306.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 64,786,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,502,937,000 after buying an additional 48,834,074 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 113,515.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 40,320,552 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Apple by 303.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,035,374 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,289,067,000 after buying an additional 27,863,617 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Apple by 273.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,013,479 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,170,721,000 after buying an additional 26,361,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 263.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,280,368 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,043,530,000 after buying an additional 19,044,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $29,231,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $122.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.93. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Apple to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $107.75 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.13.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

