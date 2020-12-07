TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,650,052 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 339,622 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of TowneBank worth $76,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TOWN. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in TowneBank during the second quarter worth $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in TowneBank by 244.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TowneBank during the first quarter worth $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in TowneBank by 214.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TowneBank in the second quarter worth $205,000. 47.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TOWN shares. BidaskClub raised TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine cut TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut TowneBank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on TowneBank from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $23.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TowneBank has a 52 week low of $15.03 and a 52 week high of $29.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.54.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. TowneBank had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 19.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that TowneBank will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

TowneBank Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

