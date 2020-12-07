Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,292,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 614,248 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Translate Bio worth $72,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Translate Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Translate Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Translate Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Translate Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 83.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Translate Bio in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBIO opened at $22.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 0.32. Translate Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $28.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.14.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $66.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.97 million. Translate Bio had a negative net margin of 393.56% and a negative return on equity of 54.90%. As a group, research analysts predict that Translate Bio, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

