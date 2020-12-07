Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) by 4,745.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,392 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.13% of Travere Therapeutics worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,970,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,636,000 after purchasing an additional 396,250 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $5,103,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 119.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 359,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after buying an additional 195,592 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $2,041,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $2,037,000.

NASDAQ:RTRX opened at $24.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.42 and a 200-day moving average of $19.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 0.67. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $24.96.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RTRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.15. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.38% and a negative net margin of 49.13%. As a group, analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RTRX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wedbush began coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 24th. Bank of America started coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, Director Steve Aselage sold 23,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $527,481.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,331,426.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 10,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $208,320.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,976,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,306 shares of company stock worth $1,426,670. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

