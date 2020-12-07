Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.15% of Tronox worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROX. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tronox during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Tronox by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Leap Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Tronox by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Leap Investments LP now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TROX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Tronox from $7.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tronox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tronox from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

Tronox stock opened at $14.23 on Monday. Tronox Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $3.97 and a 52-week high of $14.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.10 and a 200-day moving average of $8.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.31 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Tronox had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.34 million. On average, research analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Tronox’s payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

