Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,681 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Twilio were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,947,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,621,455,000 after acquiring an additional 239,252 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Twilio by 27.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,281,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,009,592,000 after buying an additional 2,443,614 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 44.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,340,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,813,645,000 after buying an additional 2,264,733 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 158.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,235,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,012,000 after buying an additional 757,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 998,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,534,000 after acquiring an additional 682,948 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Argus upped their price objective on Twilio from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Twilio from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twilio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.70.

NYSE TWLO opened at $319.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.77 and a beta of 1.63. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.06 and a 52-week high of $341.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $298.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.61. The company has a quick ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $447.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.20 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total transaction of $339,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.29, for a total value of $639,212.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 189,178 shares of company stock worth $54,162,363. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

